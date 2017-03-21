Roman Polanski once again seeks to re...

Roman Polanski once again seeks to resolve 40-year-old sex crime that ...

American actress Sharon Tate, wife of director Roman Polanski, was murdered, eight months pregnant, with four others in the couple's mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 9, 1969. Roman Polanski wants to resolve the sexual misconduct conviction that's haunted him for 40 years and visit the Los Angeles grave of actress Sharon Tate, his wife murdered by the Charles Manson family in 1969.

