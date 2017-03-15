Richard Simmonsa brother is latest to say the fitness guru isna t being held hostage

Richard Simmonsa brother is latest to...

11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The latest testimonial asserting that Richard Simmons isn't in some dire predicament comes from his older brother, Lenny Simmons, who says the fitness guru has retreated from the limelight because he needed to take "time for himself." Lenny, who in lives in New Orleans, Louisiana, gave an interview to ET Tuesday amid growing rumors, fueled by the popular but controversial new podcast "Missing Richard Simmons," that the "Sweatin' to the Oldies" instructor has gone MIA, or is being held hostage in his Beverly Hills mansion by his housekeeper.

