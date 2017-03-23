Remembering Aunt Mary: Leslie Reynolds shares memories of her famous aunt, Debbie Reynolds
A public memorial service for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day apart on Dec. 27 and 28, will be held on March 25, at 1 p.m., at Forest Lawn Memorial Park - Hollywood Hills in the Court of Freedom. Though the invitation is open to the public, seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
