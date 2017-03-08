Reiner father and son to leave footpr...

Reiner father and son to leave footprints at Chinese Theater

13 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Aug. 18, 2000 file photo, Carl Reiner, left, appears with his son Rob Reiner at a Friars Club of California dinner in his honor in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Reiners are set to make history at the TCL Chinese Theatre, becoming the first father and son to jointly leave their cement footprints outside the Hollywood landmark on April 7, 2017.

