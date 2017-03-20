Reese Witherspoon reportedly 'furious...

Reese Witherspoon reportedly 'furious' with Nicole Kidman

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Nicole Kidman, left, and Reese Witherspoon arrive at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Louisiana leading lady from HBO's new dark comedy series "Big Little Lies," is reportedly outraged with co-star Nicole Kidman for her failure to help promote the show, while instead, talking up her time on another film, "Lion" during a recent press interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Subway Restaurants 5 min SUBWAY INGLEWOOD 4
Review: Dairy Queen 31 min DAIRY QUEEN INGLE... 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr bayonne nj 20,931
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 4 hr Brian 4,527
Review: Ross Dress for Less 6 hr ROSS DRESS FOR LESS 12
News America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio... 10 hr 25or6to4 2
Wiping out crime: face-scanners placed in publi... 11 hr James 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC