Reese Witherspoon posts heartfelt message on 6th wedding anniversary
Actress Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth arrive at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Sunday to post a heartfelt anniversary message to her husband of six years, agent Jim Toth.
