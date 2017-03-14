Quintessential Bond girl Ursula Andress sells her longtime home in Beverly Hills
Actress-model Ursula Andress of "Dr. No" film fame has sold her home in Beverly Hills for $2.28 million. Actress-model Ursula Andress of "Dr. No" film fame has sold her home in Beverly Hills for $2.28 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,898
|Reward them some more God!!!
|9 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|14 hr
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|3
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|17 hr
|Idol
|14
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|18 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|15
|Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles
|19 hr
|Truth squad
|2
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|21 hr
|Jonathon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC