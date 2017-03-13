Q&A: 'Mad Men' creator talks tribute book, his next moves
In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo, "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner poses at the 68th Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles. A newly published two-volume, 1,000-page book set contains set photos and portraits, script pages, interviews and Dead Sea Scrolls-like minutiae including series creator Matthew Weiner's early scribbled notes outlining the drama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|1 hr
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|10
|America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio...
|1 hr
|25or6to4
|2
|Wiping out crime: face-scanners placed in publi...
|2 hr
|James
|1
|Jon Shevell dies at 50, star J.P. Stevens athlete (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Ned Wasserman
|17
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Sat
|Well Well
|4,526
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Idol
|14
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Feb 27
|USA-1
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC