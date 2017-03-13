Q&A: 'Mad Men' creator talks tribute book, his next moves

In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo, "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner poses at the 68th Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles. A newly published two-volume, 1,000-page book set contains set photos and portraits, script pages, interviews and Dead Sea Scrolls-like minutiae including series creator Matthew Weiner's early scribbled notes outlining the drama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.