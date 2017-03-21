Pete Manfredini has been appointed Executive chef at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills - CA, USA
AccorHotels Immeuble Odyssey, 110 avenue de France Paris, 75013 France Phone: +33 1 45 38 86 00 Fax: +33 1 45 38 85 95 Visit Website Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is pleased to welcome Pete Manfredini as the hotel's new Executive chef. A culinary craftsman with over thirty-five years of professional experience, Manfredini brings a unique cooking style inspired by his Italian roots and strong emphasis on local seasonality.
