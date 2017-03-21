Pete Manfredini has been appointed Ex...

Pete Manfredini has been appointed Executive chef at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills - CA, USA

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

AccorHotels Immeuble Odyssey, 110 avenue de France Paris, 75013 France Phone: +33 1 45 38 86 00 Fax: +33 1 45 38 85 95 Visit Website Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is pleased to welcome Pete Manfredini as the hotel's new Executive chef. A culinary craftsman with over thirty-five years of professional experience, Manfredini brings a unique cooking style inspired by his Italian roots and strong emphasis on local seasonality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 5 hr COMING SOON 2019 5
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 6 hr COMING SOON 2019 1
Review: NTMA Training Centers 6 hr NTMA TRAINING CEN... 3
Review: Citibank 7 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 1
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 7 hr STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 13
Pam 12 hr Julie 1
News Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06) 13 hr Bob Masters 392
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 21 at 2:03PM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,729,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC