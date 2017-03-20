Penelope Cruz to play Versace in 'American Crime Story'
In this combination photo, fashion designer Donatella Versace, left, attends an event honoring her with the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Award on Feb. 8, 2007, in Beverly Hills, Calif., and Penelope Cruz attends a special screening of "ma ma", on May 24, 2016, in New York. Cruz is headed to television to play Versace in the third installment of "American Crime Story" on FX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Subway Restaurants
|5 min
|SUBWAY INGLEWOOD
|4
|Review: Dairy Queen
|31 min
|DAIRY QUEEN INGLE...
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|bayonne nj
|20,931
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|Brian
|4,527
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|6 hr
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|12
|America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio...
|10 hr
|25or6to4
|2
|Wiping out crime: face-scanners placed in publi...
|11 hr
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC