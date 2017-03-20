Penelope Cruz to play Versace in 'Ame...

Penelope Cruz to play Versace in 'American Crime Story'

In this combination photo, fashion designer Donatella Versace, left, attends an event honoring her with the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Award on Feb. 8, 2007, in Beverly Hills, Calif., and Penelope Cruz attends a special screening of "ma ma", on May 24, 2016, in New York. Cruz is headed to television to play Versace in the third installment of "American Crime Story" on FX.

