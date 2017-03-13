PaleyFest offers a diverse lineup of ...

PaleyFest offers a diverse lineup of TV favorites

13 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Tickets: Consult website as options vary, including $30-$90 for panels, $192-$240 for studio passes, $1275-$1499 for showrunner passes and some events free Rene Reyes, director of public programs and festivals for the Paley Center for Media, says that about a decade ago, “We noticed that there really wasn't a festival devoted to TV that would give it the same feel and importance of a film festival.” Back then, the Los Angeles festival was held at the Center's Beverly Hills home in a theater holding less than a couple hundred people. The event eventually moved to the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills and then in 2014 to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, which can hold upwards of 3,000.

