'Napalm Girl' photographer retires af...

'Napalm Girl' photographer retires after 51 years

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: FILE - In this March 29, 2012 file photo, Associated Press photographer Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut visits Kim Phuc's house near the place where he made his famous Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of her as a terrified 9-year-old in Trang Bang, Tay Ninh province, Vietnam. Ut will be retiring from the AP in March 2017 after 51 years of taking photographs from the front lines of the Vietnam War to the red carpets of Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 42 min get out of here 21
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 8 hr Ishvan Teleky 60
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 8 hr 99 Cents Only Stores 10
Student has grade docked for using 'mankind' in... 12 hr Jane 1
Review: Gamestop 14 hr GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 14 hr Gary Smith 94
Loomstead Bedding, A New Studio City Start-Up 19 hr Loomstead Bedding 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at March 30 at 3:05AM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,173 • Total comments across all topics: 279,922,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC