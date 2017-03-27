'Napalm Girl' photographer retires after 51 years
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: FILE - In this March 29, 2012 file photo, Associated Press photographer Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut visits Kim Phuc's house near the place where he made his famous Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of her as a terrified 9-year-old in Trang Bang, Tay Ninh province, Vietnam. Ut will be retiring from the AP in March 2017 after 51 years of taking photographs from the front lines of the Vietnam War to the red carpets of Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|42 min
|get out of here
|21
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|Ishvan Teleky
|60
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|8 hr
|99 Cents Only Stores
|10
|Student has grade docked for using 'mankind' in...
|12 hr
|Jane
|1
|Review: Gamestop
|14 hr
|GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|14 hr
|Gary Smith
|94
|Loomstead Bedding, A New Studio City Start-Up
|19 hr
|Loomstead Bedding
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC