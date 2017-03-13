Michelle Obama writes actress Yara Sh...

Michelle Obama writes actress Yara Shahidi college recommendation letter

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: KRAV-FM Tulsa

OCTOBER 11: First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama and actress and activist Yara Shahidi participate in panel discussion at Glamour Hosts 'A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls' Education' with First Lady Michelle Obama at The Newseum on October 11, 2016 in Washington, DC. BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Honoree Yara Shahidi at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRAV-FM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reward them some more God!!! 3 hr doG mnaDed lyHo r... 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Bill 20,897
Review: Stater Bros. Markets 8 hr STATER BROS INGLE... 3
News The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06) 11 hr Idol 14
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken 12 hr KFC INGLEWOOD 15
Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles 13 hr Truth squad 2
why santa monica sucks (Nov '08) 15 hr Jonathon 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC