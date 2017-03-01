Michael K. Williams to Join Han Solo Spin-Off: Report
File photo: Michael Kenneth Williams poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Williams has been tapped for a role in the upcoming Han Solo film, Variety reports.
