MGM Nears Deal to Acquire All of Epix Amid Stunning Turnaround

If the studio takes control of the premium cable TV network, it would benefit the mini-major studio and co-owners Viacom and Lions Gate. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios , the mini-major Hollywood studio that was bankrupt little more than six years ago, is close to taking full ownership of Epix, the premium cable TV network it co-owns with Viacom and Lions Gate Entertainment , a source familiar with the matter said.

