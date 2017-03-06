Melvoin scores the 'Downton Abbey' endorsement
On Tuesday night, he found himself at candidate Nick Melvoin's victory party in Venice. He stood drinking a beer at an arts space with industrial lighting, a ping pong table, a foosball table, and many other young, mostly white people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|9 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Review: Cricket Wireless
|14 hr
|Cricket Wireless
|1
|Review: Office Depot
|14 hr
|Office Depot Ingl...
|1
|Review: Rally's/Checkers
|14 hr
|Rallys Inglewood
|1
|Review: Hometown Buffet
|15 hr
|Hometown Buffet I...
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|17 hr
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Review: Captial One Bank
|18 hr
|Captial One Ingle...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC