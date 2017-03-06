Melvoin scores the 'Downton Abbey' en...

Melvoin scores the 'Downton Abbey' endorsement

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

On Tuesday night, he found himself at candidate Nick Melvoin's victory party in Venice. He stood drinking a beer at an arts space with industrial lighting, a ping pong table, a foosball table, and many other young, mostly white people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... 9 hr Well Well 3
Review: Cricket Wireless 14 hr Cricket Wireless 1
Review: Office Depot 14 hr Office Depot Ingl... 1
Review: Rally's/Checkers 14 hr Rallys Inglewood 1
Review: Hometown Buffet 15 hr Hometown Buffet I... 1
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) 17 hr Mark Phillips 11
Review: Captial One Bank 18 hr Captial One Ingle... 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC