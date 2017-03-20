Mel Gibson reportedly working with Holocaust survivor charity years after anti-Semitic rant

Actor/filmmaker Mel Gibson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. The Oscar-winning actor and director made headlines in 2006 for his anti-Semitic rant to police officers following his DUI arrest in Malibu, California, drunkenly telling officers the "Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.