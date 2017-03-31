Matthew Perry reveals favourite one-liner from 'Friends'

Actor Matthew Perry attends Phoenix House's 12th Annual Triumph For Teens Awards Gala at the Montage Beverly Hills on June 15, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif. After gushing to Jimmy Kimmel about that time he beat up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , the Friends star reflected on his favourite one-liner as Chandler Bing during a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.