Lorde's 'Green Light' Set to Vault Up Billboard Hot 100
Lorde attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Following its first full week of tracking, the song should rocket from its No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,893
|Up close and personnel with protesters on the s...
|2 hr
|actorvet
|1
|Review: Del Taco
|5 hr
|DEL TACO INGLEWOOD
|6
|What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for...
|8 hr
|lol
|2
|Skype cam fun
|13 hr
|Wolf_cuddler
|4
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|16 hr
|Well Well
|9
|Review: Pizza Ranch
|17 hr
|PIZZA RANCH INGLE...
|25
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC