Lorde to pass judgment on peers
Lorde attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. She has been named as one the superstar judges for this year's International Songwriting Competition , now in its 15th year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Citibank
|35 min
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|12 hr
|Rene Rio
|4,529
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|Wed
|Genl Forrest
|5
|Los Angles Mayor and council
|Wed
|Johanathan Sharpie
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|longlivebowling
|21
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|Tue
|COMING SOON 2019
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC