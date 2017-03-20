LA's Busy Specialty Coffee Scene Hasn...

LA's Busy Specialty Coffee Scene Hasn't Hurt Urth Caffe's Business One Bit

Despite the rise of a ton of new specialty coffee options, Urth Caffe continues to expand at precisely their own rate. The company is seemingly immune to the increased pressures of their persisting locations, with the outlets along Melrose, in Pasadena, and Beverly Hills as busy as ever.

