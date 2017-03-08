LAPD seeks thieves thick with makeup after $4.5M heist
The LAPD said Thursday that it's investigating after $4.5 million worth of eye shadow was stolen from a cosmetics warehouse in the city. They say the theft occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at a warehouse in Los Angeles that houses Anastasia Beverly Hills products.
