LAPD seeks thieves thick with makeup after $4.5M heist

The LAPD said Thursday that it's investigating after $4.5 million worth of eye shadow was stolen from a cosmetics warehouse in the city. They say the theft occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at a warehouse in Los Angeles that houses Anastasia Beverly Hills products.

