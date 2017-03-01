LA rents are the 6th priciest in the country
Zumper looked at 1 million active listing in 100 U.S. cities, and it found the average LA rent for a one-bedroom is $2,000. Comparatively, that might seem reasonable to San Francisco, where the median rent for a one-bedroom is $3,270-higher than any other U.S. city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|42 min
|slumdog indians
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|actorvet
|4,517
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|13 hr
|Well Well
|21
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Mon
|USA-1
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|3
|Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over a...
|Feb 22
|guest
|1
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|Feb 18
|tuba toofpaste
|15
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC