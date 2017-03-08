Kim Kardashian Rocks Lip Ring, Looks ...

Kim Kardashian Rocks Lip Ring, Looks Flawless in Skintight White Dress at Impact Awards

The 36-year-old reality star looked amazing at the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards on Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California, showing off her figure in a strapless white Rick Owen gown. Kim presented an award to Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Jonathan Murray and his longtime partner, Harvey Reese, and talked about The Real World creator's professional accomplishments, as well as his role as a father to son Dyllan.

