Kim Kardashian Rocks Lip Ring, Looks Flawless in Skintight White Dress at Impact Awards
The 36-year-old reality star looked amazing at the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards on Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California, showing off her figure in a strapless white Rick Owen gown. Kim presented an award to Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Jonathan Murray and his longtime partner, Harvey Reese, and talked about The Real World creator's professional accomplishments, as well as his role as a father to son Dyllan.
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|1 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|5
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Uncle donny plunk
|826
|Review: Del Taco
|10 hr
|DEL TACO INGLEWOOD
|13
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 1
|actorvet
|4,517
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Feb 27
|USA-1
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|3
|Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over a...
|Feb 22
|guest
|1
