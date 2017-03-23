Josh Gad remembers 'kind and generous' cop killed in London attack
"Beauty and the Beast" cast member Josh Gad is photographed at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Phil McCarten - RTS11KHG "Beauty and the Beast" star Josh Gad took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to reveal he met Officer Keith Palmer, who was killed on Tuesday in the London terror attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|WPWW
|20,924
|Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|8 hr
|COMING SOON 2019
|14
|nogo 10 325
|9 hr
|nicomr gabbard
|2
|Review: Citibank
|13 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|11
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|15 hr
|Gabriel
|10
|Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban
|15 hr
|okimar
|7
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Rene Rio
|4,529
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC