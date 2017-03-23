Josh Gad remembers 'kind and generous' cop killed in London attack

"Beauty and the Beast" cast member Josh Gad is photographed at the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Phil McCarten - RTS11KHG "Beauty and the Beast" star Josh Gad took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to reveal he met Officer Keith Palmer, who was killed on Tuesday in the London terror attack.

