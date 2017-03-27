John Legend Surprises London Commuters With Performance at St. Pancras Station
John Legend onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Railway commuters getting on or off at London's St. Pancras station on Wednesday morning were given an unexpected early-morning treat: R&B star John Legend , singing a couple of his biggest hits and tickling the ivories of the piano that's long been a fixture of the station.
