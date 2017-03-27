Jennifer Lopez sued for failing to pr...

Jennifer Lopez sued for failing to promote hoverboards

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Executive producer/judge Jennifer Lopez of 'World Of Dance' attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 20, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Variety reports that according to the claim, Sidekick Group provided 42 custom hoverboards for use in Lopez's Planet Hollywood show in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 46 min VIKING POWER 20,936
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 1 hr Jeffrey P 96
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 2 hr COMING SOON JUNE ... 15
out of state medical MJ card 10 hr MrLovahLovah 1
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... Thu Gina 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mar 26 Lol 4,531
News The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06) Mar 13 Idol 14
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC