Jennifer Lopez sued for failing to promote hoverboards
Executive producer/judge Jennifer Lopez of 'World Of Dance' attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 20, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Variety reports that according to the claim, Sidekick Group provided 42 custom hoverboards for use in Lopez's Planet Hollywood show in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|46 min
|VIKING POWER
|20,936
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Jeffrey P
|96
|Inglewood Towne Shopping Center
|2 hr
|COMING SOON JUNE ...
|15
|out of state medical MJ card
|10 hr
|MrLovahLovah
|1
|Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor...
|Thu
|Gina
|1
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 26
|Lol
|4,531
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Idol
|14
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC