Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Continue Their West Coast Love Affair With Romantic Dinner Date
The A-list couple's time in Los Angeles continued Saturday with a romantic dinner date at Italian hotspot, Madeo. J. Lo was photographed leaving the restaurant looking fabulous as ever in a leather midi-skirt, cropped plaid blazer and sleek ponytail.
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|3 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|20
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|56
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|11 hr
|davy
|4
|Mexifornia
|11 hr
|davy
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|11 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|4
|Review: Los Angeles Metro
|11 hr
|METRO LOS ANGELES
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
