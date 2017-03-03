'It's about results': Liz Phair and B...

'It's about results': Liz Phair and Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino on politics and pop

On Saturday night, Liz Phair and Bethany Cosentino will perform at the El Rey Theatre as part of "Don't Sit Down," a concert benefiting Planned Parenthood that will also feature Grouplove, Muna , the Regrettes and Nina Gordon and Louise Post of Veruca Salt. A planning session this week in Beverly Hills was the first time the two musicians had met.

