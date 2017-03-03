'It's about results': Liz Phair and Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino on politics and pop
On Saturday night, Liz Phair and Bethany Cosentino will perform at the El Rey Theatre as part of "Don't Sit Down," a concert benefiting Planned Parenthood that will also feature Grouplove, Muna , the Regrettes and Nina Gordon and Louise Post of Veruca Salt. A planning session this week in Beverly Hills was the first time the two musicians had met.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|weed molly xanies bars perks oc and more
|2 hr
|Dandy
|3
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|2 hr
|Dandy
|4
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|2 hr
|Tina Corina
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|18 hr
|Im your Neighbor
|3
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|20 hr
|Extech 480823
|4
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|23 hr
|MAGA2016
|59
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC