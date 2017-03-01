'I'm Going Back to My Roots a Little Bit': Avril Lavigne Signs to BMG, Plans New Album for This Year
Avril Lavigne attends the 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ten years to the week after the srelease of "Girlfriend," her first ever Billboard Hot 100 No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|5 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|52 min
|MAGA2016
|59
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour
|4 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|14
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|KarenRay
|119
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|13 hr
|Norcal650
|99
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|actorvet
|4,517
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC