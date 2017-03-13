'I'm coming for you': Whoopi Goldberg blasts fake web story
This Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, shows Whoopi Goldberg at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The host of ABC - sAos - sAuThe View - sAu on Monday, March 13, 2017, condemned a story that circulated last week falsely claiming that she said Navy SEAL widow Carryn Owens appeared at President Donald Trump's speech before Congress for the "attention."
