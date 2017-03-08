Hungarian-American Nobel winner Georg...

Hungarian-American Nobel winner George A. Olah dies aged 89

George A. Olah, the Hungarian-American winner of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1994, has died at age 89. The Hungarian Academy of Sciences, of which Olah was an honorary member, said he died on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, citing information from Robert Aniszfeld, managing director of the Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute at the University of Southern California. Olah was the institute's founding director.

