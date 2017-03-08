Hungarian-American Nobel winner George A. Olah dies aged 89
George A. Olah, the Hungarian-American winner of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1994, has died at age 89. The Hungarian Academy of Sciences, of which Olah was an honorary member, said he died on Wednesday in Beverly Hills, citing information from Robert Aniszfeld, managing director of the Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute at the University of Southern California. Olah was the institute's founding director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 min
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|1 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|4
|"Day without women", rally
|1 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|3
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|4 hr
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|1
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|4 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|5
|Review: CVS Pharmacy
|4 hr
|CVS PHARMACY INGL...
|1
|Review: Catherines Plus Sizes
|5 hr
|CATHERINES INGLEWOOD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC