Hollywood actor's classic Cadillac on show at Timaru festival
A classic American Cadillac that previously belonged to a Hollywood star will be cruising through the streets of Timaru this weekend. Chris Ramsey-Turner, of Fairlie, brought the 1973 Cadillac de Ville, which had belonged to actor John Goodman, to Timaru for the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cricket Wireless
|4 min
|CRICKET WIRELESS
|2
|Review: Hometown Buffet
|3 hr
|HOMETOWN BUFFET I...
|12
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|4,524
|Bowling Green Survivor
|4 hr
|Patrick Swayze
|1
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Idol
|14
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Feb 27
|USA-1
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC