Harrison Ford says he was distracted ...

Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. NBC-TV says Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump rally in Oramge County harassed by protes... 43 min actorvet 1
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken 9 hr KFC INGLEWOOD 16
Review: Ross Dress for Less 9 hr ROSS DRESS FOR LESS 20
Review: Big Lots 10 hr BIG LOTS INGLEWOOD 21
Review: Check N' Go 10 hr CHECK N GO INGLEWOOD 21
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy 10 hr RITE AID INGLEWOOD 21
Review: Stater Bros. Markets 11 hr STATER BROS INGLE... 21
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at March 26 at 12:50PM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,840,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC