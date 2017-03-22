Guilty Pleasures: Beverly Hills Ninja

Guilty Pleasures: Beverly Hills Ninja

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Times SLO

I can just imagine the Beverly Hills Ninja pitch going down in some Hollywood conference room in the '90s. "OK, here's the whole movie: Chris Farley plays the worst, clumsiest ninja of all time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 9 min COMING SOON 2019 9
Review: Citibank 1 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Yidfellas 20,923
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 3 hr Gabriel 10
News Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban 3 hr okimar 7
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 17 hr Rene Rio 4,529
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... Wed Genl Forrest 5
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 23 at 8:47AM PDT

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC