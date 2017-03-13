Gillian Anderson reveals battle with depression: 'There have been...
Gillian Anderson reveals battle with depression: 'There have been times in my life where I haven't wanted to leave the house' http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/gillian-anderson-reveals-battle-with-depression-there-have-been-times-in-my-life-where-i-havent-wanted-to-leave-the-house-35526082.html US actress Gillian Anderson arrives for the screening of the film "Viceroys House" in competition at the 67th Berlinale film festival in Berlin on February 12, 2017. / AFP / Tobias SCHWARZ Actress Gillian Anderson attends the 'Viceroy's House' premiere during the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palace on February 12, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,898
|Reward them some more God!!!
|7 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo r...
|1
|Review: Stater Bros. Markets
|12 hr
|STATER BROS INGLE...
|3
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|15 hr
|Idol
|14
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|16 hr
|KFC INGLEWOOD
|15
|Moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles
|17 hr
|Truth squad
|2
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|20 hr
|Jonathon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC