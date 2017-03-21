Frank Gehry designed this hip, creative office building in El Segundo
Renderings by Gehry Partners and KilographAn 80,000-square foot creative office building designed by Frank Gehry is going up on the corner of Utah Avenue and Douglas Street in El Segundo. Frank Gehry, the legendary “starchitect” who designed the Walt Disney Concert Hall and myriad other Los Angeles landmarks, is leaving his mark on El Segundo's growing creative office landscape.
