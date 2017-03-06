Follow our live blog for updates on the 2017 election in the Los Angeles area
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close and 8 p.m. Voters will decide City Council races in Los Angeles, San Fernando, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|14 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Review: Cricket Wireless
|18 hr
|Cricket Wireless
|1
|Review: Office Depot
|18 hr
|Office Depot Ingl...
|1
|Review: Rally's/Checkers
|19 hr
|Rallys Inglewood
|1
|Review: Hometown Buffet
|19 hr
|Hometown Buffet I...
|1
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|22 hr
|Mark Phillips
|11
|Review: Captial One Bank
|22 hr
|Captial One Ingle...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC