Fogo de Ch o Completes Renovation of ...

Fogo de Ch o Completes Renovation of Flagship Beverly Hills Location

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de ChA o has unveiled the completed renovation of its iconic Beverly Hills restaurant located just north of Wilshire Boulevard at 133 N. La Cienega Blvd. The renovated restaurant's design is contemporary with warm and traditional touches that pay homage to Fogo's Southern Brazilian roots; it offers guests a variety of updated features and fixtures in the foyer, main dining room, private dining areas, Bar Fogo area and more. Several visual barriers have been removed in the dining room to allow clear sightlines throughout, and heavy window treatments have been traded for sheer curtains to wash the space with natural light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 39 min gotcha 830
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 46 min gotcha 20,900
Review: Hometown Buffet 3 hr HOMETOWN BUFFET I... 2
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy 3 hr RITE AID INGLEWOOD 12
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 6 hr cabbage patch kid... 25
Controversial Opinions Casting Call 9 hr cccasting 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 11 hr Well Well 4,522
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,607,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC