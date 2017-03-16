Fogo de Ch o Completes Renovation of Flagship Beverly Hills Location
Internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de ChA o has unveiled the completed renovation of its iconic Beverly Hills restaurant located just north of Wilshire Boulevard at 133 N. La Cienega Blvd. The renovated restaurant's design is contemporary with warm and traditional touches that pay homage to Fogo's Southern Brazilian roots; it offers guests a variety of updated features and fixtures in the foyer, main dining room, private dining areas, Bar Fogo area and more. Several visual barriers have been removed in the dining room to allow clear sightlines throughout, and heavy window treatments have been traded for sheer curtains to wash the space with natural light.
