Florist to the fabulous talks Four Seasons, the 'three rule' and a return to Los Angeles
Things are looking rosy for Jeff Leatham. The florist has designed arrangements for luxury fashion brands, celebrity weddings and events, including a Bulgari and Elton John Foundation Oscars party in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|47 min
|99 Cents Only Stores
|9
|Student has grade docked for using 'mankind' in...
|3 hr
|Jane
|1
|Review: Gamestop
|5 hr
|GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Gary Smith
|94
|Loomstead Bedding, A New Studio City Start-Up
|10 hr
|Loomstead Bedding
|1
|Neuropathy and Nerve Pain Treatment Giveaway
|11 hr
|neurogenx_encino
|1
|Review: Citibank
|13 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|20
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC