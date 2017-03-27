Florida's 'Toxic Tush' fake booty enhancement plastic surgeon gets 10 years for manslaughter
In 2011, Oneal Ron Morris was accused of posing as a doctor and administering illegal butt injections to her customers. Dubbed Florida's "Toxic Tush", police say she used super glue and Fix-a-Flat in the injections, causing painful injuries.
