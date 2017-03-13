Five Questions: For Mindy Weiss / She says 'I do' to weddings
When it comes to celebrities tying the knot, Mindy Weiss is at the top of Hollywood's A list. The principal planner/designer of Mindy Weiss Party Consultants in Beverly Hills has handled the details of the "I do's" of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, Shaquille and Shaunie O'Neal, and Adam and Jackie Sandler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals...
|42 min
|Jenny
|3
|Review: Ross Dress for Less
|1 hr
|ROSS DRESS FOR LESS
|8
|California wants to secede from the US
|1 hr
|Jenny
|4
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Sat
|Well Well
|4,526
|The younger McGraw marries Playboy model Erica ... (Sep '06)
|Mar 13
|Idol
|14
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Feb 27
|USA-1
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC