Fantasia Barrino cancels concert after accident that caused second-degree burns

JANUARY 25: Singer Fantasia Barrino attends the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Lucian Grainge at The Beverly Hilton on January 25, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Former "American Idol" winner Fantasia Barrino had to cancel a performance at the Fedex Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, due to an accident that left her burned, according to a post on her Instagram account.

