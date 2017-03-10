Eye Shadow Heist: $4.5 Million in Mak...

Eye Shadow Heist: $4.5 Million in Makeup Gone at Warehouse

Somebody got away with eye shadow worth $4.5 million by sawing a hole in a warehouse roof back in January then spending two nights packing it out Los Angeles poice said on Thursday. The heist happened on Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at a warehouse in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

