Emma Stone calls Oscar fiasco one of 'most horrible moments'

Emma Stone poses with her Best Actress award as she arrives to the Vanity Fair Party following the 88th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on February 26, 2017. AFP / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX Los Angeles: Oscar winning actress Emma Stone tagged the Best Picture fiasco at the 89th Annual Academy Awards as one of "the most horrible moments" in her life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.