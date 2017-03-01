Emma Stone calls Oscar fiasco one of 'most horrible moments'
Emma Stone poses with her Best Actress award as she arrives to the Vanity Fair Party following the 88th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on February 26, 2017. AFP / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX Los Angeles: Oscar winning actress Emma Stone tagged the Best Picture fiasco at the 89th Annual Academy Awards as one of "the most horrible moments" in her life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Norcal650
|99
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,859
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|8 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|3
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|8 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|10 hr
|Chico
|22
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|12 hr
|slumdog indians
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|actorvet
|4,517
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC