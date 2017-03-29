Editorial: California must put brakes...

Editorial: California must put brakes on VW's EV plan

Wednesday

The California Air Resources Board needs to put the brakes on Volkswagen's plan for spending the $800 million settlement of its diesel emissions scandal. CARB admitted earlier this year that the disgraced automaker will be allowed to use the settlement to make a profit.

