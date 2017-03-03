Disney, L.A. Chargers and USC among m...

Disney, L.A. Chargers and USC among major donors to Measure H

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The proposed sales tax increase under Measure H would fund homeless programs if it passes Tuesday. Labor unions, builders, real estate and investment companies, entertainers, lawyers and nonprofits have recently given hundreds of thousands of dollars to bolster the campaign for Measure H, the proposed sales tax increase to fund homeless programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Talk to.me 1 hr Jim 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr democrat 20,867
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB 8 hr Haebdiydldfslkjo 5
News Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ... 13 hr MAGA2016 1
weed molly xanies bars perks oc and more 17 hr Dandy 3
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton 17 hr Tina Corina 3
L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ... Thu Im your Neighbor 3
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC