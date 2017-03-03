Disney, L.A. Chargers and USC among major donors to Measure H
The proposed sales tax increase under Measure H would fund homeless programs if it passes Tuesday. Labor unions, builders, real estate and investment companies, entertainers, lawyers and nonprofits have recently given hundreds of thousands of dollars to bolster the campaign for Measure H, the proposed sales tax increase to fund homeless programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talk to.me
|1 hr
|Jim
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|8 hr
|Haebdiydldfslkjo
|5
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|13 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|weed molly xanies bars perks oc and more
|17 hr
|Dandy
|3
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|17 hr
|Tina Corina
|3
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|Thu
|Im your Neighbor
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC