Culver City Studying Bike-Share Implementation, Including Adjacent L.A. Areas
Last Friday, Culver City released a feasibility study that sets the stage for implementing a citywide bike-share system. The planned system would include 620 bicycles at 62 docking stations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 min
|mexico
|20,907
|Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy
|31 min
|RITE AID INGLEWOOD
|5
|How to Make Alkaline Water
|43 min
|Star
|5
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|1 hr
|Jenna
|8
|Review: Panda Express
|1 hr
|PANDA EXPRESS ING...
|15
|what are your opinions on frogs? (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|nobody important
|4
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|Good Yankee
|4,519
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC