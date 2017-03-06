Common, Corinne Bailey Rae to headlin...

Common, Corinne Bailey Rae to headline Playboy Jazz Fest

In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, actor/musician Common poses at the 2017 ABFF Honors: A Celebration of Hollywood, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Common and Corinne Bailey Rae are set to make their debut at the Playboy Jazz Festival in Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl June 10-11.

