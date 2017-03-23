Colin Farrell set to star in live-act...

Colin Farrell set to star in live-action Disney remake

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Actor Colin Farrell attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Farrell will play a widowed father of two children who befriend the loveable elephant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken 3 hr KFC INGLEWOOD 20
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 5 hr Now_What- 56
News 2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton 11 hr davy 4
Mexifornia 11 hr davy 1
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 11 hr METROLINK SCRRA 4
Review: Los Angeles Metro 11 hr METRO LOS ANGELES 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr WPWW 20,933
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC